Rihana is Expecting Her First Child With A$AP Rocky

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going to be parents.

The Diamonds singer showed off her growing belly while out with the rapper over the weekend in the streets of New York, Rihanna rocked denim jeans, and a long pink jacket that only had one button done, while Rocky paired leather pants with a white sweater and a blue jacket.

In the pictures, A$AP can be seen wrapping his arms around the singer as he gave her. a kiss on the forehead.

Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/4toQb9iQhw — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 31, 2022

Rihanna, first sparked pregnancy rumors in November when she accepted her National Hero award for Barbados, where she wore a tight-fitting dress.

Back in May, the rapper told GQ that the Fenty beauty founder was love of his life, he also opened up about their relationship saying ''So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rocky, 33, said starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely." As he put it at the time, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."