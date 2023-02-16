  1. Home
Rihanna, A$AP and their baby for the cover of Vogue

Published February 16th, 2023
Rihanna, A$AP and their baby for the cover of Vogue
Rihanna's real name is Robyn Fenty

ALBAWABA - Recently, Rihanna announced that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

And now, Rihanna and her growing family just made it to the cover of Vogue magazine, the British edition.

During her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty opened up about her first baby whom she welcomed back in May, and talked about parenthood while referring to her firstborn as "beautiful."

She said: "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane."

Rihanna continued:  You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, and had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

 

