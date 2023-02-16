Rihanna, A$AP and their baby for the cover of Vogue

ALBAWABA - Recently, Rihanna announced that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

And now, Rihanna and her growing family just made it to the cover of Vogue magazine, the British edition.

“You are giving poses,” @Rihanna told her baby during his first ever shoot, for British Vogue. Now the pair are expecting their second but could even more be on the cards one day? “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here." https://t.co/qO5B2mdG6D pic.twitter.com/tTQhC0C9c6 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

During her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty opened up about her first baby whom she welcomed back in May, and talked about parenthood while referring to her firstborn as "beautiful."

A new era begins – and for @Rihanna nothing will ever be the same. Fresh from the Super Bowl and that very special announcement, Rihanna is British Vogue’s phenomenal March 2023 cover star – but this is no ordinary cover. This is a family portrait: https://t.co/dYosr4a6Ah pic.twitter.com/xx4h7LisKU — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

She said: "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane."

Rihanna and her son for British Vogue. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/d6FHPX8ry6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2023

Rihanna continued: You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, and had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."