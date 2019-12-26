Rihanna Brings out Her Naughty Side in Topless Underwear Snaps!

The entrepreneur Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Instagram account, where the singer and fashion maven modeled her line's new Holiday Savage X High Leg Bikini in red with a black waistband that said the word 'naughty'.

The stunning songstress, 31, was topless in the shots shared on Wednesday morning, with a blanket against her chest.

The only other accouterments in the shots are her garter-style stockings, which further accentuate her derriere, along with flirty elbow-high black velvet gloves.

Rihanna's luxuriant dark tresses are down, and she wears a classic pop of red color on her lips that echoes the shade of her panties.

she captioned the images cheekily: 'Mer-RIH ❌MAS to all, and to all a Savage night,' adding hashtag '#TisTheSavage' at the end for good measure.

She added an additional image to the account's Stories, kneeling with her hair falling down her back, along with more text wishing followers a 'Mer-Rih Xmas, from the bad gal herself'.