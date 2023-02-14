Rihanna didn't get paid for her Super Bowl show

ALBAWABA - After blessing her fans with a killer performance, singer Rihanna did not get paid for her Super Bowl halftime show.

Singer Rihanna made history as the first pregnant woman to ever perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, as she announced during the performance she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, only 9 months after welcoming their first child.

However, NFL did not pay the artist anything for her performance, a spokesperson once said that artists don't get paid to perform, but they cover expenses and production costs.

So what's in it for the artists? and why do they perform if they are not getting paychecks?

After performing at the Super Bowl, the performers can see an extreme boost in their sales, and an increase in their social media followings.

Also, they get to say that they performed at the Super Bowl, and everyone knows a Super Bowl performance ends up historical.