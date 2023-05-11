Rihanna finally reveals the name of her baby

ALBAWABA - Pregnant Rihanna finally shares the name of her 1-year-old baby.

Singer Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky has finally revealed the name of her 1-year-old baby.

According to Daily Mail who claim to have obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate, the bundle of joy's name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

According to @DailyMail, Rihanna and Asap reportedly named their baby boy ‘RZA Athelston Mayers’

And it is reported that RZA's name was chosen in honor of producer RZA who is the leader of Wu-Tang Clan the American hip-hop collective formed in Staten Island in 1992.

Producer RZA's real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, and Wu-Tang Clan are one of the most iconic rap groups of all time, both as a collective and as solo artists and producers.