Rihanna Flies to Italy to Have Dinner With Saudi Boyfriend

Rihanna, the world’s richest female musician and owner of Fenty Beauty, was spotted holidaying with her rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, and his family in Italy on Wednesday.







The couple went for a boat ride and enjoyed lunch at the Lo Scoglio restaurant in the town of Nerano on the Amalfi Coast. They were first linked in 2017, and have kept their relationship very low-profile.



The “Umbrella” star donned a white off the shoulder mini-dress with a frilled top and bottom, and the couple seemed relaxed and happy as they cosied up to each other.



Saudi billionaire Jameel is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of his family’s Abdul Latif Jameel Company.

His family is one of the richest in the Arab world.