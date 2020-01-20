Rihanna Models Again For Her Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Range Lingerie

And Rihanna once again set pulses racing on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share two more sexy snaps of her incredible figure in a scanty cartoon two-piece.

The singer turned business mogul, 31, flaunted her incredible figure and peachy posterior in the revealing two-piece ahead of the release of her new Savage X Fenty range next month.

In the two snaps posted to her brand's social media account, Rihanna showed off her amazing figure in the busty black bra which is covered with cartoon symbols as she straddled an enormous white teddy bear.

The Umbrella hitmaker also showed off her peachy posterior as she looked sensually towards the camera.

Rihanna's sexy posts were appropriately captioned: 'Savage “X” marks the spot ,' as she promoted the release of her new range next month on Valentine's Day.

This is not the first racy snap that Rihanna has shared of her new lingerie collection, and just last week she shared yet more images of her scantily clad figure in the same cartoon lingerie.

One image showed the star in just an 'Eye Heart U' patterned bra with a string of pearls around her neck, although it is unclear whether she was wearing bottoms as she used a white teddy bear to preserve her modesty.

Rihanna's hair is askew and down in front of one shoulder, and a shaft of pink colored light illuminates her face and eyes hypnotically.

The bra in question is in a subtle shade of cream, and it features a playful pattern of oversized red lips.

'We’re officially one month out from #ValentinesDay and @badgalriri has blessed us,' the caption read.

'We’re re-launching one of our best-selling styles - “Eye Heart U!” ♥️U' Get you some now because y’all know they go fast! #XXSavageX' it concluded.

The beauty from Barbados previously posted yet more racy images which saw her playfully cup her breast.

The Diamonds crooner was in a satin red bra and matching undies with a garter belt, thigh highs and a red coat around her backside as she posed in a room with pink lighting.

Rihanna was dripping in diamonds — a diamond ring, bracelet, necklace and earrings, as she posed away.

The star appeared to be channelling a sultry Hollywood pin-up with her long dark tresses tumbling down her back.

In another image she is posing with designer Adam Selman. He is on a pink inflated sofa while she sits on the floor, her red heels in full view, as teddy bears decorate the room.

The singer bared plenty of flesh for the sultry shoot, in which she donned ruby red lingerie.

She used her impressive assets to full effect in one of the tiny bras from her signature range, while a French cut thong meanwhile showcased her pert derriere.

The pop princess first launched her lingerie range back in 2018.

It followed the unveiling of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty under LVMH's Kendo Brands, in a partnership worth $10million.

In addition, the busy singer has launched a beauty and stylist agency named Fr8me and a photo agency called A Dog Ate My Homework.