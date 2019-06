Rihanna Ready to Get Drunk With Seth Meyers

Rihanna is set to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday with the singer taking part in the show's day drinking segment.

Meyers' day drinking features the host making and sharing drinks with a guest while conducting an interview.



Meyers will normally come up with non-traditional drinks based on his guest's career like he previously did with Kelly Clarkson on the segment, inventing drinks such as the Simon Cowell which contained hot sauce and vodka.

Right now we are shooting @sethmeyers and @rihanna day drinking.

Yes RIHANNA.

It airs Thursday night on @LateNightSeth and they are druuuunk. pic.twitter.com/JbdDob1WDE — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) June 19, 2019

A photo of Rihanna drinking beer and Meyers smiling was released on the official Instagram account of Late Night.

Late Night producer Mike Shoemaker posted on Twitter the same image writing, "They are druuuunk."