Rihanna Shares Her Latest Promotion For Savage X Fenty

The sizzling sensation put pink curlers in her hair and heightened the impact with a royal purple shade of eye makeup for her new snap.
'Be mine, bih. #XXSavageX,' the Barbadian bombshell wrote in her caption for her 79 million Instagram followers.
Rihanna's latest post comes amid a swirl of conjecture about her love life owing to her night out on the town with A$AP Rocky.
They were reportedly glimpsed in the small hours of Tuesday morning at The Nice Guy, a celebrity hot spot nightclub in West Hollywood.
'Rihanna arrived first around 1 a.m. with a bodyguard. A$AP came in about 2 a.m. through the same door followed by two friends,' said an E! News insider.
'He tried to stay incognito with a hood on his head as he ducked inside. They were both inside after hours for a little,' dished the source, who saw them.
'She's seeing A$AP Rocky and they are continuing to hang out. But she considers herself to be single,' a different source explained to E! News.
'Whatever is going on is just casual to her. She's letting loose and having a good time,' said this insider of the Diamonds singer.
Rihanna's new romance rumors come a month after Us Weekly reported her split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, whom she was with for three years.
Years ago she had a high-profile on-off relationship with Chris Brown, who infamously beat her up and pleaded guilty to the crime in 2009.
Last August a Swedish court convicted A$AP Rocky and two men in his entourage of assaulting a 19-year-old during a fight in Stockholm.
He managed to avoid jail time but was slapped with a conditional sentence and ordered to pay 12,500 kronor ($1,307) to the man he assaulted.
