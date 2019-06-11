Rihanna Talks About Her Relationship With Saudi Boyfriend

Rihanna also hinted at an upcoming album
The pop star revealed that she wants to be mother “more than anything in my life”

Pop star and beauty tycoon Rihanna said she is giving more importance to her personal life, and referred to her relationship with her Saudi boyfriend, in a recent interview published by a US magazine.

“I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me,” she said in a conversation with “Ocean’s 8” co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine.


Paulson grilled the Fenty owner about her personal life, at one point asking her who she was dating, which she answered: “Google it.”

Paulson then asked her if she was in love, and she said “Of course I am.”

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The 31-year-old star opened up about her relationship with Jameel, discussing how it affected her work-life balance.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it… I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing,” she said.

When asked about getting married, Rihanna paused, and then answered: “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Although marriage plans seem to be far-fetched, the pop star revealed that she wants to be mother “more than anything in my life.”

Rihanna also hinted at an upcoming album she’s been working on, after a three-year hiatus after “Anti” — her eighth album released in 2016.

