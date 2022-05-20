Rihanna Welcomes Her First Child With Rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are officially parents after welcoming their first child together.

Entertainment Tonight and People reported Thursday that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles with Rocky at her side. The family is now resting at her L.A. home.

Rihanna gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.



"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents," an unnamed source told People. "Rihanna is already a wonderful mom."

The couple is planning a trip to New York to allow Rocky's family to meet his new son, according to Entertainment Tonight, and Rihanna hopes to fly in her family from Barbados to New York.

Rihanna, 34, first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with the 33-year-old Rocky.

The "Diamonds" singer and Rocky have been dating since 2020. In May 2021, Rocky called Rihanna the love of his life in a GQ interview.

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the one," the rapper told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. ... I think when you know, you know. She's the one."