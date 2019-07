Rihanna's 'Fenty' Sued by a Los Angeles Woman

Beatriz Gutierrez requested in court docs an injunction against Fenty Beauty to modify its website immediately to conform to federal statutes for people who are visually-impaired, according to The Blast.





Gutierrez told the court the site has significant 'access barriers' and believes the site doesn't have standard screen-reading technology that would enable her to shop on it.

Gutierrez is also requesting $15,000 in damages from the 31-year-old Umbrella singer's brand, which is a subsidiary of The French luxury line LVMH.

The Barbados-born style icon first released her makeup line at Sephora in 2017, and it's gone on to huge popularity, making more than $100 million in its first few weeks of release.

The You Da One singer has been promoting her fashion line in recent months, appearing at a New York City pop-up shop in June to promote the Fenty x Webster wing of her line.

The Grammy-winner, speaking with Woman's wear daily last month, opened up about the clothing brand's strategy of surprise releases of special edition items.

Popular: The brand quickly wrapped up more than $100 million in sales following its 2017 release

'I'm the muse of my collection,' she explained. 'I get bored easily.'

She said that the unannounced releases lead to a special anticipation for the fans: They want to get excited, they don't want to know when things are coming out. They don't want to wait for it to come. They see it, they love it, they want it.'

She continued, 'You don't want to tease people. When I'm ready for them to find out about the collection, that's when they know about it. And when it's done, it's done. And that's the unique thing about it. Once it's done, we move on to the next thing, the next drop.'