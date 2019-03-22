Rita Ora and Andrew Watt Re-Connected This Year

Rita Ora (Twitter)

Rita Ora is said to have rekindled her romance with ex Andrew Watt.

The 28-year-old star and the record producer went their separate ways last October, but they are now thought to have given things a go because they "know what they have is the real deal".

A source close to the singer said: "Rita and Andrew split because they were so busy, but they've realised they want to make things work.

"Both of their schedules are crazy - Rita with her 'Phoenix World Tour' and Andrew as one of the most in-demand producers in pop.

"But they re-connected this year and are making time to see each other when they can. They know that what they have is the real deal.

"Their friends all get on with each other and it just seemed crazy to them to throw away what they had."

Following their initial split, Rita was romantically linked with 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor Andrew Garfield, but she and Watt - who is also a musician - remained "good friends".

The source added to The Sun newspaper: "Her string of dates with Andrew Garfield really put things in perspective. She and Andrew Watt have always remained good friends."

Rita - who previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian - recently admitted she looks for someone who is sincere.

She said: "Be comfortable and confident with who you are. If you are a shy person, embrace it.

"There is beauty in being who you truly are. Don't try and be anyone else apart from yourself. I really try and be myself as much as possible."

Earlier this month, Garfield was romantically linked to comedienne Aisling Bea after the pair were spotted watching a performance of play 'Hamilton' together in London.