Rita Ora and Clean Bandit are to Collaborate

Clean Bandit appear to be working on a song with Rita Ora (Source: ritaora, cleanbandit / Instagram )

Clean Bandit appear to be working on a song with Rita Ora.



The British pop trio - comprised of Grace Chatto and brothers Luke and Jack Patterson - shared a short video of the 'Let You Love Me' singer in a recording booth on their Instagram Stories on Tuesday (25.09.18).





Rita could be seen dancing along to a track, and the 'Rather Be' hitmaker's cryptically captioned the post: "What is?"

They then followed up the question by asking fans to send in videos of their answer to "what love is".



They wrote: "We wanna know what love means to you..



"Please DM your videos telling us!"



Grace then says in the next clip: "Love is the opposite of fear."



The 'Rockabye' hitmakers have also teased that their new album is almost complete, but they have invited fans to suggest who they should collaborate with to finish the record off, leaving room for a Rita track.



They tweeted: "Finalising our album! Who should we have on it?"



The chart-topping group previously said they would love to get Madonna on a song after she lip-synced to their Demi Lovato-featuring hit 'Solo'.



The Queen of Pop shared a clip of her voicing the words on her Instagram celebrate LGBTQ + Pride Month in June, and the trio couldn't believe it and are now desperate to work with the 60-year-old music icon.



Jake said: "We couldn't believe that. We're big fans. We'd love to work with her . . . if she's reading this."



The shocked 'Symphony' hitmakers replied to Madonna's message at the time, writing: "OMG glad you're enjoying Solo @madonna [sic]"



And 'Tell Me You Love Me' hitmaker Demi was just as gobsmacked, adding to her account: "THE QUEEN HERSELF SINGING SOLO!!!!! What is life...?!?!!!! [sic]"



The band were thrilled to get Demi, 25, to be their latest guest vocalist, with the American pop star joining a long list of singers who they have collaborated with. Others include Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson.



Unfortunately, the trio couldn't get in the studio with Demi but were able to use modern technology to still achieve a live feel.



Grace explained: "We recorded it over FaceTime. It was crazy. She was in Alabama in a studio and we were over here. You know when the connection is bad and the speed fluctuates? We couldn't hear that well, but it turned out really well."