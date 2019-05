Rita Ora Delights Crowd at London's O2 Arena

She's in the midst of her Phoenix Tour, kicking off the European leg in April.

And Rita Ora was delighting the crowd at London's O2 Arena in London on Friday night, powering through her chart-topping singles as she bounded around the stage.





The pop princess, 28, was once again dressed to impress in her seductive stage attire, donning a dazzling white dress with a plunging neckline.

Rita showed off her incredible curves in the extreme plunging frock complete with sequinned detailing.

She pulled the look together with a pair of sparkling silver thigh-high boots as she stormed around the stage.

The stunning star styled her blonde locks in a crimped style and set off her features with a slick of pink gloss.

Rita delighted the audience with her energetic set and down-to-earth chat in between the songs.

The former America's Next Top Model host recently opened up about her romantic life, admitting she finds it difficult to date just two months after her split from Andrew Garfield.

She told The Sun: 'I’ve found it’s too difficult to date someone. But if it’s too difficult, that really confirms it’s just not the right time.

'I get linked with every man I’m seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn’t my main priority.'

Rita's tour marks her first solo tour in Asia and Australia, and her first arena tour in the UK, where she will play prestigious venues including London’s The O2 and Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

Phoenix was released in November 2018, six years after the singer's debut album Ora came out in 2012.

Rita has recently added to her movie credits by bagging a part in the new live-action movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - and she also provided music for the film with her track Carry On featuring Kygo.