Rita Ora Looks Sexy in a Small Bright Pink Bikini

And Rita Ora was sure to set pulses racing as she shared a series of sizzling snaps from her sun-soaked break in Ibiza, Spain, on Saturday.





The Hot Right Now hitmaker, 28, showcased her sensational figure in a bright pink bikini that had a plunging neckline to show off her ample assets.

​

Rita's ensemble had a ruffled design to give her look a chic flair, while her thong bikini bottoms put her peachy posterior on full display.

The singer offset her look by stepping out in bright green trainers, while she shielded her eyes with a pair of cat-eye shades.

Her ombre locks were brushed into loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders in a wet-style, and she used a natural palette of make-up to accentuate her beauty.

​

​

Rita's sizzling post comes after she admitted she 'really relies on being a woman' because she said females naturally have a lot of sex appeal.

In discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact.

She said: 'I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.

'I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.

'I look at it like beauty and art. I envy the girls that can go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. For me I like making a dramatic impact, so I like to put on make-up and to decide on how I want to feel that day.'

Sultry bikini snaps, sizzling workout selfies and raunchy dressing room snaps make up her Instagram page that she shares with her 15.1 million fans.

​

