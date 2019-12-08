Rita Ora Shows Off Her Toned Abs in a Sexy Cut-Out Dress

And Rita Ora didn't disappoint as she arrived in a quirky skin-baring ensemble at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday evening.





The Girls songstress, 29, flashed her gym-honed midriff in a kooky brown polo neck dress, which boasted a sultry keyhole section across her abs.

The one-sleeve dress was teamed with a pair of equally unusual shoes, which were a cross between strappy heels and a pair of knee-high boots.

​





​

The singer worked her blonde tresses up into a statement twist, while leaving the rest of her locks to cascade down her back in a sleek fashion.

Rita was also sporting a flawlessly-applied coat of make-up, including a slick of winged eye-liner and a layer of pink lip gloss.

​

She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of chunky silver hoop earrings and a selection of stylish beaded bangles and costume rings.

Rita was joined at the bash by singer Liam Payne , who looked suave after his new single 'Both Ways' caused a storm online.

Swathes of people voiced their outrage online, accusing the 26-year-old of 'fetishising' bisexuality in his new tune.

Artists performing across the weekend as well as Liam include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith and The Script among others.

The Strip That Down singer took to the red carpet wearing a scarlet camo jacket worn over a black polo shirt.

The hunk paired this with straight-cut black jeans and sporty boots.

He wore his locks in a sleek side part while sporting a handsome smattering of stubble.

Liam then switched up his outfit and slipped into a cool denim jacket with a salmon pink tee underneath as he took to the neon-lit stage with a band.

In his single Both Ways from the album LP1 , the singer who's dating Maya Henry, appeared to reference an unidentified woman's sexuality while also singing the sultry lyrics: 'Flipping that body, go head, I go tails / Sharing that body like it’s our last meal.'

However, the song didn't go down well with listeners, with many claiming they felt 'uncomfortable' with the 'stereotypes', while others referenced the irony of his lyrics following his alleged 'homophobic' comments against former bandmate Harry Styles back in 2015.

The fury rapidly catapulted online with many people referencing their anger alongside the #LiamPayneIsOverParty trend on Twitter.

Comments included the likes of: 'As a bisexual woman, it was extremely uncomfortable reading the lyrics to ‘both ways’ by liam payne.

'He openly fetishizes the fact that a woman likes boys and girls, and he even mentions bi women in threesomes which furthers the stereotype that all bi ppl are only into that.'

'I have no words. i genuinely expected better from someone like liam payne, but the fact that he is adding to the constant stereotypes and the fetishism towards bi women is completely unacceptable. i am very disappointed @liampayne.'

In his single Both Ways from the album LP1 , the singer who's dating Maya Henry, appeared to reference an unidentified woman's sexuality while also singing the sultry lyrics: 'Flipping that body, go head, I go tails / Sharing that body like it’s our last meal.'

However, the song didn't go down well with listeners, with many claiming they felt 'uncomfortable' with the 'stereotypes', while others referenced the irony of his lyrics following his alleged 'homophobic' comments against former bandmate Harry Styles back in 2015.

Joining Liam at the music showcase was his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, who was scheduled to perform later in the evening.

The Sign Of The Times hitmaker opted for an unusual mixture of pink and yellow nail polish along with a selection of rings as he spoke to Jimmy backstage.

Harry's appearance comes after the release of his own cinematic music video Adore Yoy, to accompany his highly anticipated upcoming album Fine Line, which is set for global release on December 13.