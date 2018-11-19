Rita Ora Steals the Show in STUNNING Pink Satin Gown

Ruffling feathers: Rita ensured she took centre stage in her bodycon dress, featuring a dramatic feathered collar, with matching detailing running down the bodice and her hips (Source: David Fisher - REX - Shutterstock)

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards celebrate excellence on London stages from the last twelve months.

And pop princess Rita Ora joined leading ladies Jenna Coleman and Claire Foy as the stars descended upon the 64th annual awards show in central London on Sunday evening.

Rita stole the show in a pale pink slip with a feather collar as she joined talented actresses Jenna and Claire at the Theatre Royal for the glittering event.

Rita ensured she took centre stage in her bodycon dress, featuring a dramatic feathered collar, with matching detailing running down the bodice and her hips.

The singer ensured she brought high drama to the event in the stunning satin gown, complete with floor-skimming train.

She wore her icy blonde locks pulled back in a bun and matched her rosy make-up to the blush gown for added glamour.