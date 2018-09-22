Rita Ora Takes Centre-Stage in Bizarre Tasseled Minidress During Versace Spring/Summer '19 Show in Milan

Rita Ora during Versace Spring/Summer '19 Show in Milan (Twitter)

She showcased her edgy sartorial style earlier in the evening at the Versace show.

And Rita Ora put on an eye-popping display as she stepped out in Milan on Friday.

The Your Song hitmaker, 27, flaunted her ample assets in a perilously plunging leather dress as she stepped out in the Italian city.

The leather gown cinched in at her slender waist before flowing into a chic pencil skirt.

She added extra height to her look with peep toe sandals and slipped on sheer tights.

Her platinum tresses were styled in soft curls while her pretty features were enhanced with metallic shadow, fluttery lashes and a slick of rose gloss.

Rita stayed true to her bold sense of style as she attended the Versace Spring/Summer '19 show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker ensured she took centre-stage in a bizarre tasseled minidress with a dramatic hood.