Rita Ora Wants to Bring Phoenix Tour Around the Globe

She is in the midst of bringing her Phoenix tour around the globe.

And after performing in Japan, Rita Ora looked happy to be back in her old stomping ground as she reunited with her pals in a London pub on Wednesday.





The singer, 28, cut a casual figure in a pale blue striped shirt and black trousers for her night on the town.

Joined by TOWIE's Vas J Morgan, Fran Cutler and pals, Rita appeared in high spirits as the group enjoyed drinks outside.

Rita left her pinstripe shirt partially unbuttoned to show off her layers of intricate gold jewellery, and later shrugged a white denim jacket over her shoulders.

She amped up the glamour with a tiny black Chanel shoulder bag and added a boost to her leggy frame with simple black strappy sandals.

The RIP hitmaker took a night off from her statement stage hair and make-up and showed off her natural beauty, tying her hair back into a messy high bun.

During the drinking session, the star was spotted throwing her head back in laughter as she chatted to a male pal before unwinding with a cigarette in hand.

Rita looked delighted to let her hair down with her friends having just touched down in the UK after taking her tour around Japan, performing on stage in Tokyo and Osaka.

She will next perform at Windsor Racecourse before heading to Croatia.

Rita's night on the town comes after candidly discussed using make-up and clothes in order to feel empowered.

Speaking to Virgin Media Television's Xposé she said: 'I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.

'I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.'

She added: 'I look at it like beauty and art. I envy the girls that can go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy.

'For me I like making a dramatic impact, so I like to put on make-up and to decide how I want to feel that day.'

Rita appears to be throwing herself into work in the aftermath of her split from boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

The singer was left devastated by Andrew’s decision to end their relationship after just four months back in April, with a source telling MailOnline that their split was 'amicable'.

Andrew reportedly told Rita that he hoped to lead a 'more private life' outside of the spotlight when he ended their short-lived relationship.

He previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, having met on the set in 2011.

Andrew has since gone public with his romance with 25-year old model and medical student Christine Gabel.