Rita Ora Wants to Lay Down Some Roots in Los Angeles

It appears Rita Ora is looking to lay down some roots in Los Angeles.

The English singer-songwriter hit world famous Melrose Avenue in Hollywood on Thursday to do some shopping.

Shortly afterwards, the 30-year-old singer, who relocated to the US with plans to live in Southern California for the foreseeable future, met up with friends Ashley Benson, 31, and Vas Morgan, 32, to go house hunting in the Los Angeles area.

Ora opted for casual-cool style dressed in gray sweatpants, a green crop top and colorful slip-on shoes while shopping on Melrose.

With the sun glaring down on another warm and sunny day, she also wore a green and white baseball cap and white sunglasses.

And as the most recent surge of COVID-19 claims more victims, Ora donned a black protective mask over her mouth and nose for much of time she was out in public.

And as the most recent surge of COVID-19 claims more victims, Ora donned a black protective mask over her mouth and nose for much of time she was out in public.

Morgan, an English television personality, was dressed in black sweatpants, a matching t-shirt and white and black slips.

Benson, who's best known for her role in the hit teen drama series Pretty Little Liars, wore distressed blue jeans with a gray crop top and black loafers.

Ora is reportedly in the early stages of finding a home in Los Angeles.

Just last week, Ora went Instagram official with her new romance with New Zealand film director Taika Waititi by sharing several photos from his 46th birthday party with a simple red heard heart emoji in the caption.