Riverdale Star Luke Perry Passes Away at The Age of 52

Luke Perry passed away on Monday (Source: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock )

Luke Perry passed away on Monday, just five days after he was hospitalized following a massive stroke.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star had been rushed to a California hospital on Wednesday morning from his home in Sherman Oaks, and remained there under observation until his death.

The actor, 52, is survived by his son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, from his marriage to ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

'He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,' said the actor's publicist in a statement.

'The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.'

Perry got his start with a 10 episode stint on the popular soap Another World, but shot to fame in the early 1990s thanks to his role on 90210.

That show ran for 10 seasons beginning in 1990 and still lives on in reruns, with Perry filming 199 episodes.

He played the show's leading man, the handsome loner Dylan McKay, alongside co-stars Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling.

At the same time, he also appeared in a number of films, including the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element and Scorchers.

He was also an accomplished voice actor, filming episodes for animated series including Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Johnny Bravo, The Incredible Hulk and more.

In the wake of 90210 he appeared on a number of TV shows, including Oz, Windfall and John From Cincinatti, but none that reached the heights of 90210.

He had starred on the CW series Riverdale up until his death, and had recently filmed a role in Quentin Tarantino's latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

In addition to his acting career, Perry had been an advocate for colon cancer testing after discovering he had precancerous growths during a 2015 colonoscopy.

Coy Luther Perry III was born in 1966 to Ann, a homemaker, and Coy Jr, a steel worker, in Ohio.

He was raised in Fredericktown, where his one big role was as the high school mascot.

Perry's desire to act ultimately led him to Los Angeles after high school, and he worked various construction an d carpentry jobs in the five years it took him to land work.

His role on 90210 was almost not to be as well, with Perry initially auditioning for the role of Steve Sanders, which would be played by Ian Ziering.

He lost that role, but producers felt he would be perfect for McKay, the unchaperoned bad boy whose romantic entanglements drive much of the plot during the show's first two seasons.

While his other cast mates were the subject of much tabloid fodder, Perry managed to avoid that side of the business and in 1993 married Rachel Minnie Sharp.

The pair were together for 10 years before they split, and remained close until the actor's death.