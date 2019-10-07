Riverdale's New Trailer Mentions Luke Perry's Death

On hand to talk to fans about the new season, which starts on Wednesday, were executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and cast members Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Molly Ringwald.





In the 2 1/2-minute preview, Archie (KJ Apa) is making plans with his friends for the summer before their senior year of high school when he answers a call from his dad's phone and collapses on the floor in grief upon receiving bad news.

Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews for the first three seasons,died in March following a stroke. He was 52.

Archie can be heard saying in the trailer for the new season of Riverdale, "It hurts me that I never got to say goodbye."

A photo of Perry as Fred is seen in the middle of a memorial floral wreath.

The scene then turns to Archie trying to transform his boxing club into a community center.

"Your father never would have believed this -- everything you have been building here," Ringwald, who plays Archie's mother Mary, assures him with a smile.