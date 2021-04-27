  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Riz Admits His Role in 'Sound of Metal' is a Tremendous Challenge For Him

Riz Admits His Role in 'Sound of Metal' is a Tremendous Challenge For Him

Published April 27th, 2021 - 08:53 GMT
Riz actually spent "months" immersing himself in his 'Sound of Metal' role.
Riz actually spent "months" immersing himself in his 'Sound of Metal' role.
Highlights
Riz Ahmed thinks equality for minority groups is a "win for all of us".

The 38-year-old actor was the first Muslim to be nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Oscars for his portrayal of a deaf drummer in 'Sound of Metal', and Riz thinks it's important there's better representation for minority groups in the movie industry.

Also ReadRiz Ahmed Reveals He Learnt Drums From Scratch for 'Sound of Metal'Riz Ahmed Reveals He Learnt Drums From Scratch for 'Sound of Metal'


He said: "All of us have won when we're kind of moving forwards together as a culture in a way that allows a lot of people to feel seen and valued."


The London-born actor admits that making the movie changed his perception of the deaf community, saying "it's a culture, a way of being in the world".


He told Sky News: "The deaf community are the best listeners that I've ever met because this thing isn't just about your ears, it's about your attention and your focus and your body."


Riz also admitted that playing a deaf character was a "tremendous challenge" for him.


He explained: "For me as an actor, those kinds of nonverbal communication, drums and sign language, they opened me up as a performer."


Riz actually spent "months" immersing himself in his 'Sound of Metal' role.


The actor was so determined to excel in the role that he spent months learning sign language and how to play the drums correctly.

Also ReadRiz Ahmed Reveals He Learnt Drums From Scratch for 'Sound of Metal'Riz Ahmed Makes History as The First Muslim to be Nominated for 'Lead Actor'


He previously shared: "I spent seven months learning drums, learning sign language, being immersed in these communities. I'm a workaholic. I really love structure. I could be a bit of a control freak."


The 'Four Lions' star recalled how he was so excited to film the movie he couldn't sleep the night before the cameras started rolling.


He added: "I actually discovered the day before we shot the scene that I was doing a weird thing with my face when I was playing drums. I was like, 'Why didn't anybody tell me?'"

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2009-2021 BANG Media International

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...