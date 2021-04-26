Riz Ahmed Pauses The Red Carpet Debut to Help His Wife Fix Her Hair

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim to be nominated for an Academy Award in the lead actor category.

Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars and they were the cutest couple.

The couple got married during the coronavirus pandemic; the actor revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he proposed to his wife using 'Scrabble' board game.

And the newlyweds looked breathtaking for the annual event, Riz mastered a blue and black tuxedo by Prada with a cummerbund over a mock turtleneck while his wife Fatima wowed a light blue Valentino gown and red heels, she kept her makeup simple with a subtle pink lip.

The duo shared the most adorable moment on the red carpet, as the Sound of Metal actor asked photographers to give him a second to help his wife fix her hair, then he joked 'I'm the official groomer'. And fans couldn't stop gushing over the two lovebirds!

Oh to have your hair fixed by Riz Ahmed... https://t.co/cS6MZ7ExOb — Lip07 (@Lip073) April 25, 2021

I need someone to look at me like Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed looks at his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DjY9T8Oz9h — Nancy Wang Yuen 王嵐芝 (@nancywyuen) April 25, 2021

Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife’s hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/sc5m1ldHuC — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 25, 2021