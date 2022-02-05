Rob Delaney Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety

Rob Delaney says his life is "unrecognizable" after 20 years of sobriety. The 45-year-old actor marked the anniversary Friday by reflecting in a video on Instagram.

"As of today, I have been sober for 20 years, which is a long time. It's almost two decades," Delaney said. "I'm shocked and overwhelmed and grateful."

Delaney said he was "in jail and a wheelchair" 20 years ago and celebrated how far he's come since.

"I got a lot of help from a lot of wonderful people. I started doing volunteer work after I'd been sober for a while, and through that I met my wife 18 years ago," he said, referencing his wife, Leah Delaney.

Delaney has four sons with his wife, including their late son Henry, and has also found success in his acting career.

"I had the courage to pursue the career that I really wanted to. Things are better now," the star said. "I'm not hungover. I'm not wondering if I'm in beginning throes of schizophrenia because my desire to drink was so palpable it was, like, personified. It felt like a thing in me being like, 'Drink!' And I don't have that anymore."

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who's helped me. And let people who might be struggling with drugs or alcohol know that there is a way out. If it happened for me, it can happen for you," he added. "Love to everyone."

Actor Nick Offerman showed his support for Delaney in the comments, writing, "You're beautiful."

Delaney previously marked the 17th anniversary of his sobriety in 2019 in the wake of his son Henry's death. Henry died at age two in 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016.

"This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse. As it was, I squeaked by," Delaney said in February 2019. "Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love."

Delaney is known for co-creating and starring in the Channel 4 series Catastrophe. He will star in the upcoming sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, which premieres on Showtime in the spring.