Rob Kardashian Extremely Excited After Feeling the Baby's Move

Father-to-be Rob Kardashian couldn't wait to let his social media followers know he's felt his unborn child with Blac Chyna kick in her belly for the first time.

The 29-year-old announced he was 'super excited' via a video clip using a Snapchat filter that turned his head into a slice of toast and gave him bug eyes.

'So today I felt our baby move,' he said as he rocked his head and back and forth to the camera.

Chyna, 28, and Rob had been seen departing from Los Angeles International Airport early Saturday morning as they jetted out of town at the start of the long July 4 holiday weekend.

In the clip shared by Chyna, an emotional Rob is seen with his hand to his mouth as he takes in the fact that their baby is moving around.

The former exotic dancer, who already has a three-year-old son by her ex Tyga, nuzzled into him with a big smile on her face.

In another clip shared by Rob on Snapchat, she is seen wearing a bright pink top and leggings with her hands placed around her baby bump.

Her blossoming tummy is growing fast now and Chyna is embracing the changes to her body.

She shared a snap on her Instagram showing she now tips the scales at 170.8 pounds but clearly isn't fazed by that.

Chyna, who revealed in May that she had gained 20lbs and was 163lbs, wrote 'gains' across the image with heart and baby emojis.

Obviously in a happy mood, Chyna also shared a number of videos of herself dancing in the front seat of her car.

The couple announced their surprise engagement in April after a whirlwind romance that started in January. In May it was revealed they were expecting a baby together.

With her rapper ex in a relationship with Rob's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 18, things between the Lashed Bar owner and her future in-laws were not easy.



But having come to accept the romance, the extended Kardashian clan led by momager Kris Jenner have finally moved to embrace the romance.

On Monday, it's believe dthat Cgyna filmed her first scenes for the clan's reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

And she and Rob have also netted their own reality show on e! that follows them as they prepare for their baby's arrival later this year.