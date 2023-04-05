  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Robbie and Gosling's Barbie movie trailer released

Robbie and Gosling's Barbie movie trailer released

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 5th, 2023 - 09:56 GMT
The movie is due to premiere in theaters on July 21
The movie is due to premiere in theaters on July 21 (Via Twitter)

ALBAWABA - The live-action Barbie movie trailer starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie has finally been released. 

In the new very pink trailer, Ryan Gosling who stars as Ken in the movie attempts to do anything to impress Barbie, which character that is played by Margot Robbie. 

The movie is due to premiere in theaters on July 21.

Other than the trailer, the official Barbie movie Twitter page shared the official posters for the highly anticipated production.

We understand from the posters that Gosling and Robbie are not the only big names in the new movie, Dua Lipa is set to play the Mermaid Barbie, and Will Ferrell plays "Mother."

Scroll down for the cast and posters,

Margot Robbie as Original Barbie

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Via (@DiscussingFilm/ Twitter)

Other Kens

Ncuti Gatwa as Ken, again. 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

Simu Liu as another Ken. 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

Kingsley Ben-Adi is Ken too.

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

Scott Evans as another Ken

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Via (@Dualipa / Twitter)


Issa Rae as President Barbie

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Emerald Fennell as Midge

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Michael Cera as Allan

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Kate McKinnon as the Barbie who is always in the splits 

Via (@CoveredGeekly / Twitter)

 

Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

Alexandra Shipp as Barbie the celebrated author

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Emma Mackey the Nobel prize winner in physics Barbie 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Nicola Coughlan as Barbie the diplomat 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Ritu Arya who has a Pulitzer 

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Ana Cruz Kayne as supreme court justice

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Sharon Rooney as lawyer Barbie

Via (@FilmUpdates/ Twitter)

 

Will Ferrell as Mother

Tags:Margot RobbieRyan Gosling

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...