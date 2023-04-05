Robbie and Gosling's Barbie movie trailer released

ALBAWABA - The live-action Barbie movie trailer starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie has finally been released.

In the new very pink trailer, Ryan Gosling who stars as Ken in the movie attempts to do anything to impress Barbie, which character that is played by Margot Robbie.

The movie is due to premiere in theaters on July 21.

Other than the trailer, the official Barbie movie Twitter page shared the official posters for the highly anticipated production.

We understand from the posters that Gosling and Robbie are not the only big names in the new movie, Dua Lipa is set to play the Mermaid Barbie, and Will Ferrell plays "Mother."

Scroll down for the cast and posters,