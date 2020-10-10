Robbie Williams to Star in a Fly-on-the-wall Documentary About his Life

Robbie Williams is set to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his life in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old pop star has invited cameras into his lavish abode as part of a documentary about his family life, with Robbie set to open up about his battles with anxiety.

Introducing his social media followers to a cameraman called Leo, Robbie said: "I’m making a documentary - people are making a documentary about me."

The upcoming show will see Robbie discuss his battles with anxiety, with the pop star admitting that his experience of agoraphobia - which is a type of anxiety disorder - has previously put a strain on his relationship with Ayda Field, the Daily Mirror newspaper reports.

Robbie confessed: "Social anxiety is heartbreaking. I like people, I like people’s company.

It’s an overwhelming crippling fear."

The former Take That star - who has not yet confirmed details of when the show will air - also revealed how anxiety medication has helped him to fight the problem.



He shared: "I seem to be walking into a calmer, clearer, kinder place in middle age. The anxiety is slowing down. I’ve gone to the gym of life and being amongst people, the stronger my sociability muscles have become. I don’t think I have social anxiety anymore."

Robbie - who has been married to Ayda since 2010 - previously admitted that after his solo career went "stratospheric", he felt a need to withdraw from the spotlight.

The 'Angels' hitmaker explained: "My career had gone stratospheric and taken me to Mars, and I needed some time to get my equilibrium back and get myself back together."

He added: "I was agoraphobic from around 2006 to 2009. Those years were just spent wearing a cashmere kaftan, eating Kettle Chips, growing a beard and staying in."