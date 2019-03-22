Robbie Williams Wants to Be Like James Corden

Robbie Williams (Twitter)

Robbie Williams wants to follow in James Corden's footsteps and become a chat show host.

The 'Let Me Entertain Show' hitmaker has admitted becoming a judge on 'The X Factor' UK has given him a taste for television, and he'd love to get the chance to take the 'Late Late Show' host's lead by pursuing a new career fronting his own program.

Speaking on an Instagram live stream, Robbie said: "James Corden is incredibly talented. I'm going to go into TV, 'X Factor' has opened a few doors and James is my sort of inspiration for what I'm planning to be able to do. He makes it look so easy."

Although Robbie, 45, kept quiet on any potential plans, Idris Elba could be an obvious choice for his first guest after he admitted the talented star is his "man crush".

He added: "I have met Idris and he's easy to have a man crush on. He's everything you'd expect and want from Idris Elba. He's just smooth and lovely and cool."

Unlike Robbie's fellow Brit James - who originally starred in BBC sitcom 'Gavin and Stacey' - he has never managed to match the success he's enjoyed in his native UK Stateside.

While the singer - who has been enjoying his first residency in Las Vegas - previously "gave up" and enjoyed his anonymity in the US, he recently admitted he's now focused on cracking the country.

He said: "I spent years trying to break America and then I just gave up and thought, 'I can come here unrecognized.'

"But now I've changed my mind. I want everyone in America to know my name. I want Jennifer Aniston to know who I am."

Robbie, who has a house in Los Angeles, has admitted taking on the residency was a "no-brainer" because it has always been something he dreamed of.

He said: "This is a dream I've had since I was a kid. This is what I've always wanted to do. I love Vegas. I live 35 minutes away by plane.

"I can come here, bring my kids and perform in this city - which always seemed like the center of showbiz to me, because I grew up listening to Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra.

"These were the guys my dad wanted to be like, and I wanted to be like my dad, so Vegas was where it was at."