Robbie Williams Wants to Have Close Relationship with His Daughter's Surrogate Mum

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are reportedly planning to celebrate their daughter Coco's first birthday with her surrogate mum.

A source told The Mirror that the couple will be joining their surrogate in Hawaii for the occasion, after announcing in September they had welcomed their third child.





Ayda, 40, and Robbie, 45, said at the time that Coco's birth had come after their 'long and difficult' path to a third child, and praised the 'incredible' surrogate for helping to complete their family.

The source said: 'Robbie and Ayda want to have a close relationship with the woman and plan to spend the holiday with her.

'They'll stay in a rented apartment separate to her. They're planning a big party as a joint thank-you and first birthday.'

Last September Robbie and Ayda stunned fans with the news that they welcomed their third child Colette Josephine Williams, to be known as Coco.

Sharing a black and white image of the family's hands in one frame, Ayda, and Robbie, - who are parents to daughter Teddy, six, and son Charlie, four - said they will be 'eternally grateful' to their surrogate.

Ayda wrote: 'I spy with my little eye an extra little hand. So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl…. welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

'It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.

'Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.'

She continued: 'We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.

'As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!'

The reports also come just days after Ayda and Robbie celebrated their nine year wedding anniversary.

The actress looked back on the big day fondly with a sweet post to her other half, 45, alongside a throwback snap from their wedding day.

In the black and white image, the couple could be seen holding each other's hands beneath a flower arch as they recited their vows.

Ayda looked radiant in a corseted bridal gown with a billowing skirt, whilst Robbie was extremely dapper in a fitted suit.

The X Factor judge captioned the snap: '@robbiewilliams Happy 9 Year Anniversary...you have, and will always have, all of me. #weddingwednesday #rydaforever AWxx'

The pair, who first began dating in 2006, married each other four years later in an intimate ceremony at Robbie's home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills.

Since tying the knot in 2010 the couple have had daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlon, four, and shocked fans when they announced they had welcomed daughter Colette in September.

Last month, Ayda revealed that she and Robbie were to renew their wedding vows after he popped the question once again on her 40th birthday.

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, she quipped: '[My daughter] Teddy's going to be like "this is it" and thoroughly underwhelmed. I need a tiara, I need bridesmaids.

'You know our first wedding was small so we need a big dress. We haven't planned it, he surprised me at my birthday with the proposal... I'm excited but I think I'll be doing all the planning!'

Ayda and Robbie's daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at their friends Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October last year, but Ayda warned the renewal of their vows won't be quite as extravagant.

She added: 'I did say to her, "Don't think all weddings are like this, your wedding is not going to be like this."

'Mummy and daddy got married in our back yard and our dogs were bridesmaids.'