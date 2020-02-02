Robert Pattinson Says Fame is a Glass Bowl and He is a fish

The 33-year-old actor first appeared on the big screen at the age of 19 in 2005's 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' before going on to achieve global notoriety as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga', but Pattinson admits the recognition that comes with his career has left him like a pet on display all the time.





Discussing the nature of fame with Italian publication IO Donna, he said: "I feel like a fish in a glass bowl that doesn't quite know which way to go."



Pattinson - who can currently be seen in psychological horror movie 'The Lighthouse' - also admits that the life of an actor ultimately means that you spend a lot of time on your own in hotel rooms, which can be a good thing and a negative thing.



He explained: "I get along with it pretty well, living alone becomes a habit, if anything you find it difficult to have people around.



"However, you do risk becoming a little crazy. It happens gradually and you aren't aware of it: you start not to worry about yourself anymore, about how you dress, you don't change anymore. Isolation easily changes your behavior."



Pattinson - whose fame will only increase more now he has been cast as Batman in a new DC Comics blockbuster - believes he has managed to avoid many of the pitfalls of fame by keeping a distance from the Hollywood lifestyle and still having the same friends he has when he was growing up.



Discussing how he stays grounded, the English star said: "It's easy when you hear applause to think it's for you, but by the time you think that you're already screwed. You have to maintain a distance, even if it's difficult.



"The success of a film is by no means a confirmation of your worth. What helps is having real friends, and I'm lucky, I'm still the same friends as when I was 12 years old."