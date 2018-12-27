Robin Thick Engaged to Girfriend April Love Geary
Robin Thicke is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend (Source: aprillovegeary / Instagram )
Robin Thicke is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, with whom he shares 10-month-old daughter Mia Love.
Geary made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday alongside black and white photos showing her and Thicke kissing by a Christmas tree and a video of Thicke proposing to her on Christmas Eve.
The video features Geary asking Thicke if he was serious after the pop star pulled out a ring during a dinner party.
Thicke, 41, and Geary, 23, began dating in 2014. The singer was previously married to actress Paula Patton, with whom he shares 8-year-old son Julian.
Thicke and Geary announced in August that they are expecting a second daughter together. Mia was born in February.
