The Rock Celebrates His Daughter's Graduation

Movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating his daughter Simone's high school graduation on Instagram.
"And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin' ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses,"
the 47-year-old actor captioned a photo of him standing with his oldest child, who is wearing a blue graduation gown and holding a mortarboard hat with Captain America's shield emblazoned on it.
Simone Garcia Johnson, 17, is the only child of Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She is a model who served as a Golden Globe Ambassador at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Johnson also has two baby daughters with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.
