The Rock Celebrates His Daughter's Graduation

"And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin' ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses,"





the 47-year-old actor captioned a photo of him standing with his oldest child, who is wearing a blue graduation gown and holding a mortarboard hat with Captain America's shield emblazoned on it.

Simone Garcia Johnson, 17, is the only child of Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She is a model who served as a Golden Globe Ambassador at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Johnson also has two baby daughters with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.