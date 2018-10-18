The Rock Shares a Sweet Video of Him and 6 Months Old Daughter

Dwayne shares both daughters with his current wife Lauren Hashian (Source: therock / Instagram )

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is famous for his tough guy roles.

But the 46-year-old action star showed his softer side as he posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday where he serenades his daughter Tiana Gia.

He captioned the heartwarming clip: 'Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia. We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything!"

The Jumanji lead sang Happy Birthday in his velvet voice as he bounced the toddler up and down in his arms.

He ended the impromptu tribute with: 'Daddy loves you. Happy birthday!'

Then he quipped in a baby voice: 'I just want breast milk. Don't we all!'

Last month, the action star shared a picture of him getting his nails painted by his two-and-a-half year old daughter Jasmine.

'Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work,' the 46-year old star began in a blow-by blow of that conversation he wrote in the caption.

'But daddy you need your nails painted,' she responded.

Dwayne shares both daughters with his current wife Lauren Hashian. He also shares daughter Simone, 17, with first wife Dany Garcia.

