Roddy Alves Debuts Her New Peroxide Blonde Choppy Hairstyle as She Recovers From £25k Face Feminisation Surgery

She underwent face feminisation and Adam's Apple removal surgery earlier this month.

And Roddy Alves decided she was in need of a spot of pampering on Tuesday as she continued to recover from her 'most painful surgery' yet.

The reality star, 36, debuted her new peroxide blonde choppy locks after a glamorous makeover at Harrods.

Roddy ditched the full fringed wig she had worn earlier that day to show off her new pixie crop cut.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, who came out as transgender last month, turned heads in a plunging cut-out top which showcased her cleavage.

Roddy teamed the look with a plush feathered coat and figure-hugging red flared trousers.

She showcased her new white pedicure in black peep toe heels and amped up the glamour with a slick of red lipstick.

Roddy has been keeping her social media followers updated after undergoing feminisation surgery, as she continues to heal following the grueling process - which Roddy has described as the 'most painful' surgery she has had.

Earlier images showing Roddy's progress highlighted her very bruised and bandaged face, however the initial swelling has reduced.





