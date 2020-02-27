Roddy Alves Shows up in London Streets With Deformed Chest, Injected Posterior & Extremely Blushed Face!

Roddy Alves shows off platinum bob as she ditches her hair extensions and dons a cropped blonde wig on outing in London

Roddy Alves returned to London on Wednesday - but not before undergoing a styling session at the hair salon.

The reality star, 36, revealed she had transformed her blonde mane to a platinum bob, having felt the need to shake up her look.

She previously rocked lengthy extensions, but filmed herself at the salon getting these removed and having her locks chopped back.

On arrival in London, the ex-Celebrity Big Brother starlet filmed herself in a cab, driving under Tower Bridge, wig on, looking flawless in the sunshine.

She then headed to a manicure appointment before being taken to swish store Harrods for a spot of shopping.

The former-Human Ken Doll looked perfectly poised in her stylish ensemble as she stepped out in Knightsbridge.

She slipped her frame into a plunging black top, and a feathered jacket.

She matched this with a cute feathered clutch bag.

Roddy added bright red flared trousers to the look and polished things off with black heels.

Make-up was perfect - porcelain with a pop of rouge to her lips and a sweep of dark mascara to her lashes.

She has been keeping her social media followers updated after undergoing Feminisation Surgery, as she continues to heal following the grueling process - which Roddy has described as the 'most painful' surgery she has had.





