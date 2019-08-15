  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rola Yammout: My Booty Is Not for Weak Hearts

Rola Yammout: My Booty Is Not for Weak Hearts

Zaid Bawab

Zaid Bawab

Published August 15th, 2019 - 10:56 GMT
Rola Yammout posed nearly completely naked from the back side Source rola yammout official Instagram
Rola Yammout posed nearly completely naked from the back side (Source: rola_yammout_official - Instagram)

In a bold step, Lebanese performer Rola Yammout posted a shocking video teasing her latest release.


Haifa Wehbe's half-sister, posed nearly completely naked from the back side in what seemed like a behind the scenes video that was accompanied with Jennifer Lopez's famous song "Booty". "Not for weak hearts" the controversial performer captioned the video.

Check the video Yammout posted below:

 

Tags:BeirutLebanonStudioRola YammoutHaifa WehbeHaifaBootyPhotoshoot

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now