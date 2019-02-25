'Roma' Snags the Award for Best Foreign Language Film From Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum'

Khaled Mouzanar, Zain Al Rafeea, and Nadine Labaki at the Oscars. (Source: AFP)

Widely acclaimed Lebanese film ‘Capernaum’ didn’t win at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday for best foreign film.

Director Nadine Labaki took to Instagram just hours after the awards ceremony to celebrate the success of the film saying, “Winners or not, we already won your hearts! We love you Lebanon!”

(Source: nadinelabaki - Instagram)

Labaki attended the show with her husband Khaled Mouzanar and the main actor in the film, the young Zain Al Rafeea.

The film “Roma” snagged the award for best foreign language film, giving Mexico its first win in this category.