Romantic Scene Between Saudi Actor and Egyptian Actress Go Viral.. Watch!

Muhannad Al-Hamdi's love confession to Nour Al-Ghandour in the series “Juman” caused a stir among social media users, who were keen to cut the clip from the latest episode and spread it on various social media platforms.





The scene began with Ghandour "Juman" in a nervous state, where she enraged on Al-Hamdi "Hisham" out of jealousy, after seeing him talking comfortably to other girls on campus.

When he understood that she was jealous on him because she loves him, he surprised her by confessing his love to her in a very romantic scene, to the point where it sparked the public to comment on their harmony at its highest, making the emotional scene look real.

Immediately after the show was over, Muhannad re-shared the shot through his Instagram, captioning it: "it happened".

On the other hand, Saudi actor Muhannad Al-Hamdi was mocked on social media after posting a picture of himself topless, only wearing swim shorts.

Muhannad's shot was fine as he showed his toned body, but the caption was a quote which held arrogance meanings: "Yes! I am rare and you are available much".