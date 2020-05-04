Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Celebrate Their First Anniversary

He celebrated his father David's 45th birthday on Saturday.

And Romeo Beckham marked another milestone on the weekend as he revealed Sunday was his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend Mia Regan.

The 17-year-old is unable to spend the special day with his beloved due to lockdown restrictions but instead shared a sweet Instagram post for Mia, who also goes by Mimi Moocher.

The son of Posh and Becks captioned the snaps: 'Happy 1 year mooch love u so much @mimimoocher.'

The photos showed the loved-up couple snuggling up together in the adorable post.

Meanwhile Mimi posted her own tribute to her boyfriend, posting a number of photos with the caption: 'Special times more to come.'

Mimi and Romeo first sparked romance rumours when the model joined him at a private family dinner in celebration of his mother Victoria Beckham's fashion show.

Romeo previously paid tribute to his girlfriend while documenting their Valentine's Day trip to Paris in February.

The teen posted a series of images on Instagram, including one of their visit to the iconic Louvre Museum.

In another image, Romeo flashed the peace sign as he and Mia posed for a playful mirror selfie together.

On Saturday, Romeo was part of David's 45th birthday celebrations as he was treated by his family at their Cotswolds home.

The former footballer was treated to breakfast in bed by his son Cruz, 15, while Victoria, 45, wrapped all of his presents up in personalised paper.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to proudly show off Cruz's butty: a bacon and egg sandwich with the words 'love you' squirted onto the plate with ketchup.

She then showed off her own creation, blue wrapping paper with David's head printed on it.

Romeo shared his own message to his father on Instagram, saying: 'Happy birthday dad I love you so so so so much and hope you have the best day sorry for being officially taller than you now.'