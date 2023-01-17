Ronaldo and family in Riyadh Winter Wonderland

ALBAWABA - Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodríguez and their children enjoyed a day in Riyadh Winter Wonderland earlier this week.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo moved with his family to Saudi Arabia to join a new football team, he and his partner and children have been exploring the tourist areas and spending quality time with one another.

And Ronaldo took to his Instagram to share a picture of snaps he took with his family as they appeared to be sitting in front of a body of water, and in a second picture, the athlete is sitting next to Rodríguez in what looks like a water park.

Ronaldo captioned: "Quality time with my loves."

Spanish model Rodríguez also shared on her socials a glimpse of the family's day as she seem to be enjoying Riyadh's beauty.

She shared pictures where the happy family enjoyed quality time at Riyadh Winter Wonderland, she wrote: "Riyadh how beautiful you are."