Ronaldo celebrates birthday the Riyadh way

ALBAWABA - Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday with partner Georgina Rodriguez and friends in Riyadh.

Athlete and famous footballer player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday with his family and friends in Riyadh, and not just in one place.

"Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages, grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends." Ronaldo captioned the post on bis Instagram.

The star looked like he had a good day doing Riyadh activities, while the pictures he posted featured him and his friends at a desert sitting under a tent with a bonfire.

Other snaps showed Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez standing with a group of friends smiling at the camera with three types of cake in front of them.

Rodriguez also shared on her Instagram a tribute to her boyfriend, she wrote: "Happy days to the love of my life, In love with you and what we are together." the Spanish model shared a picture of her cuddling Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's new club did not forget about him, Al-Nassr club also posted a Happy Birthday post for the star, "Happy Birthday to The Best Ever," the post captioned.