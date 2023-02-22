Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Foundation Day

ALBAWABA - Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia's celebration on its Foundation Day.

A video was shared online showing the famous star holding a sword while wearing a green scarf, which is the main color of the Saudi flag.

كريستيانو رونالدو يحتفل بيوم التأسيس السعودي 💚 pic.twitter.com/CU1t9fWJyy — Celebs Arabic (@CelebsArabic) February 22, 2023

Ronaldo was spotted wearing Thob, a Saudi traditional dress, as well. He also joined some men for a traditional dance.

Saudi Arabia marks every year its Foundation Day on Feb. 22. The kingdom was first founded by Imam Mohammed Bin Saud in 1727.

Happy Saudi #FoundingDay Everyone 🇸🇦💚



That's how we celebrate this special day at @AlNassrFC 🤩

pic.twitter.com/3XmXPJtcar — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 22, 2023

The football player, who has over 550 million followers on Instagram, has agreed on a deal to join Saudi Arabia's top-division club Al-Nassr FC on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Al-Nassr FC post a video of the football club's celebration on Twitter and wrote: "That's how we celebrate this special day at @AlNassrFC."