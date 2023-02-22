Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Foundation Day

  1. Home
Published February 22nd, 2023 - 06:17 GMT
Ronaldo
Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia's celebration on its Foundation Day.

A video was shared online showing the famous star holding a sword while wearing a green scarf, which is the main color of the Saudi flag.

Ronaldo was spotted wearing Thob, a Saudi traditional dress, as well. He also joined some men for a traditional dance.

Saudi Arabia marks every year its Foundation Day on Feb. 22. The kingdom was first founded by Imam Mohammed Bin Saud in 1727.

The football player, who has over 550 million followers on Instagram, has agreed on a deal to join Saudi Arabia's top-division club Al-Nassr FC on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Al-Nassr FC post a video of the football club's celebration on Twitter and wrote: "That's how we celebrate this special day at @AlNassrFC."

