  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ronaldo's daughter undergoes surgery

Ronaldo's daughter undergoes surgery

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 05:08 GMT
Ronaldo's daughter undergoes surgery
there is no information from Ronaldo nor Georgina yet.

ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez admit their daughter into the hospital. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went to a Riyadh hospital to undergo an operation for their daughter, according to a few sources, their daughter is undergoing an appendectomy.

A photo went viral on Twitter of Ronaldo and Rodriguez in a hospital room, next to bed with their daughter, standing with the doctor. 

So far, this is the information circulating, and no details have been revealed about the surgical procedure, except that it is an appendectomy, and there is no information from Ronaldo nor Georgina yet.

Followers on social media interacted with the circulating news, and wished her a speedy recovery.

Tags:Georgina RodriguezCristiano Ronaldo

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...