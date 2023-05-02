Ronaldo's daughter undergoes surgery

ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez admit their daughter into the hospital.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went to a Riyadh hospital to undergo an operation for their daughter, according to a few sources, their daughter is undergoing an appendectomy.

A photo went viral on Twitter of Ronaldo and Rodriguez in a hospital room, next to bed with their daughter, standing with the doctor.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a hospital in Riyadh for his daughter's appendix operation.



So far, this is the information circulating, and no details have been revealed about the surgical procedure, except that it is an appendectomy, and there is no information from Ronaldo nor Georgina yet.

Followers on social media interacted with the circulating news, and wished her a speedy recovery.