Ronaldo's mom at Mrsool Park in Riyadh

ALBAWABA - On the weekend, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's mother arrived to Saudi Arabia to visit her son, and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro landed in Saudi Arabia over the weekend and shared a picture with her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo junior via Instagram.

In other pictures, Aveiro shared was her visiting Mrsool Park to keep up with Al-Nassr football matches alongside her partner Andrade, she can be seen wearing a scarf with Al-Nassr colors and captioned: "Here we are."

It is worth mentioning that the game that Aveiro attended to support her son was between the two teams Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun, the game ended with a score 2-1, with Al-Nassr team winning.

Prior to the match, Ronaldo's mother shared a snap of her with a view of Riyadh behind her, and captioned: "Best of luck to Al-Nassr."

The match between Al-Nassr club and Al-Taawoun took place on the 17th of February which happens to be the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, and his grandmother shared a picture of him and wrote: "happy birthday my dear grandson, lots of kisses."