Ronaldo's new watch costs millions

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 30th, 2023 - 08:34 GMT
Its green color reflects the Saudi Arabian culture

ALBAWABA - Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's latest picture has become the talk of social media because his huge sparkly green watch captured the attention of many.

Ronaldo trended on Twitter as fans questioned the price of  the wristwatch he wore, which looked expensive.

Ronaldo's watch turned out to be a valuable present from his Saudi Arabian host, social media users said.

It's tag price is 3 million Saudi Riyals ($770,000), according to its private American retailer, JACOB & CO. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The watch features an 18K white gold Caviar case design. The crown features over 300 Tsavorite gemstones that give the piece a unique all-green iced-out aesthetic.

Its green color reflects the Saudi Arabian culture, as the color green is often a representation of the Islamic religion, which is the main religion in Saudi.

The watch also features 216 components, 27 jewels, and a 42-hour power reserve.

