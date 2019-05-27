Roohani Shaam by Talat Aziz

Join Talat Aziz as he hosts a glittering tribute to Indian music legends at Roohani Shaam. Joined by tabla master Jeetu Shankar, Aziz will perform a selection of captivating and time-defying ghazals loved by all.



Talat Aziz is a celebrated singer who was trained from Kirana Gharana, a network of classical musicians known for their dedication to perfect intonation. Late ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, a renowned figure in ghazal singing, was among his early mentors.

Date 13 June 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Sheikh Rashid Auditorium Ticket price Early Bird: AED90-675

Regular: AED100-750 Admission 7pm