Roohani Shaam by Talat Aziz

Published May 27th, 2019 - 09:24 GMT
Aziz will perform a selection of captivating and time-defying ghazals

Join Talat Aziz as he hosts a glittering tribute to Indian music legends at Roohani Shaam. Joined by tabla master Jeetu Shankar, Aziz will perform a selection of captivating and time-defying ghazals loved by all.

Talat Aziz is a celebrated singer who was trained from Kirana Gharana, a network of classical musicians known for their dedication to perfect intonation. Late ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, a renowned figure in ghazal singing, was among his early mentors.

Date 13 June 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Sheikh Rashid Auditorium
Ticket price Early Bird: AED90-675
Regular: AED100-750
Admission 7pm

 

