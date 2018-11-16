Rose McIver Plays Bride Role in 'A Christmas Prince' Sequel Trailer

(Rose McIver/ Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Netflix Disable alert for Amber Follow >

Rose McIver is preparing to walk down the aisle in the newest trailer for Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

The clip, released Thursday, features McIver once again as journalist Amber who is attempting to plan her wedding to Prince Richard of Aldonia (Ben Lamb), one year after the couple met in 2017's A Christmas Prince.

Amber finds herself overwhelmed as she deals with an overzealous wedding planner and realizes that she will have new responsibilities as queen of a small country.

Amber is made further distraught upon learning that she will have to give up her beloved blog as she transitions into her new role.

"I just always thought that my wedding would be being with the person I love," Amber says. "I didn't realize it meant giving up who I am."

The trailer ends with Amber and Richard enjoying a ballroom dance together.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding is set to arrive on Netflix on Nov. 30.

The streaming service is planning on releasing a number of holiday-themed specials and films including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale and The Christmas Chronicles which stars Kurt Russell as Santa Claus.