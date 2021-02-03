Roula Chamieh Hilariously Imitates Haifa Wehbe, Elissa, Najwa Karam, Maya Diab and George Wassouf (Video)

Lebanese comedian Roula Chamieh has been one of the guests at A Ghair Kawkab (On Another Planet) talk show, hosted by Lebanese anchor Pierre Rabbat.

During the interview, Roula said that she didn't quit love, it's only that her marriage attempt was a failure.

Chamieh called on partners to understand each other before taking the marriage step, so that they can realize if they are able to continue together with all the responsibilities ahead of them.

Roula Chamieh confirmed that her dream of performing live has begun to come true throughout Musical Comedy Show alongside Lebanese comedian Mario Bassil. They performed several plays in Lebanon but unfortunately they had to stop due to the revolution.

Later, the crew decided to move the show to UAE which also had to be stopped because of the pandemic.

Seperately, Roula is known for her talent of doing impressions, and during the interview Pierre asked her to imitate Arab star icons, such as Najwa Karam by saying one of her famous lines in her unique way.

Later she copied Elissa, Haifa and Maya Diab's famous laughs before nailing copying George Wassouf by singing his famous music Khesert Koul El Nass.